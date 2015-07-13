ATHENS, July 13 The Greek opposition party To Potami will not enter a national unity government with the ruling Syriza party, but will support a solution for the nation's interests, a party official said on Monday.

Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they will open talks on a financial rescue.

"We are not pursuing a role of a governmental partner in a Syriza government, but we are expressing our availability to the prime minister to find solutions for the nation's interest," the official said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)