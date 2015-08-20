ATHENS Aug 20 Greece's main opposition party leader said on Wednesday he would contact leaders of other parties to try to form a government after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned, adding that his New Democracy party was ready to contest elections too.

Given the arithmetic of the current parliament, New Democracy has little chance of pulling a coalition together.

However, its leader Vangelis Meimarakis told a news conference: "I consider it my political obligation and responsibility to exhaust all the options in case the current parliament can give a solution, and so that we have an idea of what can be done after the next elections."

The President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos is due to give Meimarakis the opportunity to form a government before new elections are held, though it is seen as unlikely that New Democracy will succeed within the three days he is likely to get under the constitution. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in Athens; editing by David Stamp)