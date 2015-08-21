ATHENS Aug 21 Greece's conservative opposition
leader Vangelis Meimarakis said on Friday he would try to cobble
together a government with parties from the current parliament
to avoid a negative impact from early elections.
Meimarakis, who heads the New Democracy party, was formally
handed a three-day mandate by the country's president to try to
form a new government earlier on Friday after Alexis Tsipras
stepped down as prime minister on Thursday.
He told reporters snap elections expected on Sept. 20 "had
no use" and he would try to form a government "in order to
avoid, at this moment, all the negative effects that this
election could create for a very long time."
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)