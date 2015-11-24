ATHENS Nov 24 The interim leader of Greece's
main opposition party stepped down on Tuesday, taking
responsibility for a botched ballot to choose a new chief that
had been called in response to a heavy national election defeat.
Vangelis Meimarakis, 61, was favourite to win the New
Democracy leadership contest that should have taken place on
Sunday.
But it was called off due to a technical glitch, adding to
an already strong sense of frustration within the party
following its drubbing in September's parliamentary polls at the
hands of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist Syriza party.
In a statement issued by the party, Meimarakis said he was
stepping down "because there is a lot of tension among New
Democracy members, and they're very sad and hurt ... and to
defuse this tension I give up my post".
He took over as interim leader in July.
Three other senior New Democracy officials were due to stand
in the ballot, for which no new date has been set. The party is
hoping it will produce someone who can mount a serious challenge
to Tsipras.
The prime minister remains popular despite bowing to
austerity policies demanded by Greece's international creditors.
(Reporting Lefteris Papadimas; editing by John Stonestreet)