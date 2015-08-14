BRUSSELS Aug 14 Final approval of a third euro zone bailout for Greece is "entirely feasible" at a finance ministers meeting on Friday in Brussels, a European Commission spokeswoman said, following its endorsement by the Greek parliament.

"We are encouraged by the strong vote this morning in the Greek parliament and on this basis and the basis of the ambitious agreement that was reached between the institutions and the Greek authorities, a positive outcome is entirely feasible today," Annika Breidthardt told a news conference. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Barbara Lewis)