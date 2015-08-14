BRUSSELS Aug 14 Final approval of a third euro
zone bailout for Greece is "entirely feasible" at a finance
ministers meeting on Friday in Brussels, a European Commission
spokeswoman said, following its endorsement by the Greek
parliament.
"We are encouraged by the strong vote this morning in the
Greek parliament and on this basis and the basis of the
ambitious agreement that was reached between the institutions
and the Greek authorities, a positive outcome is entirely
feasible today," Annika Breidthardt told a news conference.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Barbara Lewis)