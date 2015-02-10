ATHENS Feb 10 Greece's banking system has lost
more than 15 billion euros since parliament failed to elect a
president in December, former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
told parliament on Tuesday.
Samaras was defeated in a snap election on Jan. 25 that
brought the radical leftist Syriza party to power. Political
uncertainty in the run-up to the vote sparked large deposit
outflows, but there has been no official confirmation yet of the
extent of the capital flight.
Greek bankers have estimated an outflow of 11-12 bln euros
in January and a smaller outflow of about 1 bln euros in
February.
"Know this: since parliament failed to elect a president,
the banking system has lost more than 15 billion euros,"
Samaras, now the opposition leader, told lawmakers on Tuesday.
"Investments that were ready to offer jobs to thousands of
Greeks have frozen, our country is back on the front pages of
international newspapers in a dramatic way," he said.
