ATHENS, April 8 Greek industrial output declined 3.0 percent in February compared to the same month last year after a 4.6 percent rise in January, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Manufacturing production expanded 0.6 percent from the same month a year earlier. Mining output declined 5.5 percent while electricity production fell 14.3 percent. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG (%) Industrial -3.0 +4.6 +6.2 +2.0 -2.1 +2.6 +4.1 output y/y Manufacturing +0.6 +5.8 +3.3 +1.1 -1.3 +2.6 +4.2 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)