ATHENS, June 9 Greek industrial output rose 2.8 percent in April compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 3.6 percent drop in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Manufacturing production grew 5.8 percent from the same month a year earlier. Mining output fell 24.3 percent, while electricity production declined by 1 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT (%) Industrial +2.8 -3.6* -2.5 +4.6 +6.2 +2.0 -2.1 output y/y Manufacturing +5.8 -2.5 +0.6 +5.8 +3.3 +1.1 -1.3 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)