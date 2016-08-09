ATHENS, Aug 9 Greek industrial output rose 7.5
percent in June compared to the same month last year after an
upwardly revised 3.0 percent increase in May, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
Manufacturing production grew 8.5 percent from the same
month a year earlier. Mining output fell 27.7 percent, while
electricity production increased by 16.3 percent.
KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC
(%)
Industrial +7.5 +3.0* +3.3 -3.6 -2.5 +4.6 +6.2
output y/y
Manufacturing +8.5 +6.6 +5.8 -2.5 +0.6 +5.8 +3.3
output y/y
---------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)