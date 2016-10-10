ATHENS, Oct 10 Greek industrial output fell 0.3
percent in August compared to the same month last year after an
upwardly revised 4.7 percent increase in July, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Monday.
Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
2.1 percent from the same month a year earlier while mining
output fell 13.7 percent. Electricity production decreased by
4.6 percent.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB
(%)
Industrial -0.3 +4.7* +7.9 +3.0 +3.4 -3.8 -2.9
output y/y
Manufacturing +2.1 +9.2 +8.5 +6.6 +5.8 -2.5 +0.6
output y/y
------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)