ATHENS, Oct 10 Greek industrial output fell 0.3 percent in August compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 4.7 percent increase in July, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 2.1 percent from the same month a year earlier while mining output fell 13.7 percent. Electricity production decreased by 4.6 percent. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB (%) Industrial -0.3 +4.7* +7.9 +3.0 +3.4 -3.8 -2.9 output y/y Manufacturing +2.1 +9.2 +8.5 +6.6 +5.8 -2.5 +0.6 output y/y ------------------------------------------------------------ * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)