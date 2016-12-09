ATHENS, Dec 9 Greek industrial output rose 6.8
percent in October compared to the same month last year after a
0.1 percent increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Friday.
Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
7.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, while mining
output fell 3.1 percent. Electricity production increased by 8.9
percent.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL
(%)
Industrial +6.8 +0.1 +0.1 +4.7 +7.9 +3.0 +3.4
output y/y
Manufacturing +7.2 +2.2 +2.1 +9.2 +8.5 +6.6 +5.8
output y/y
--------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)