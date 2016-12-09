ATHENS, Dec 9 Greek industrial output rose 6.8 percent in October compared to the same month last year after a 0.1 percent increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 7.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, while mining output fell 3.1 percent. Electricity production increased by 8.9 percent. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL (%) Industrial +6.8 +0.1 +0.1 +4.7 +7.9 +3.0 +3.4 output y/y Manufacturing +7.2 +2.2 +2.1 +9.2 +8.5 +6.6 +5.8 output y/y -------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)