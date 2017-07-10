FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek May industrial output +5.4 pct y/y from revised +0.8 pct in April
#TopNews
#Markets News
July 10, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 2 days ago

Greek May industrial output +5.4 pct y/y from revised +0.8 pct in April

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 5.4 percent in May compared to the same month a year ago, after a downwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

An index component breakdown showed manufacturing production expanding 4.2 percent from the same month in 2016, while mining output rose 6.8 percent. Electricity production increased 12.6 percent.

************************************************************ KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV (%) Industrial +5.4 +0.8* +10.1 +11.0 +7.1 +2.5 +2.1 output y/y Manufacturing +4.2 +3.7 +8.6 +6.1 +1.1 -1.9 +1.7 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

