ATHENS, Feb 9 Greek industrial output rose 5.2 percent in December compared to the same period in 2014, after an upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in the previous month, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Manufacturing production rose 3.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output increased by 9.6 percent, while electricity production rose 11.3 percent. The reading showed the 12-month-to-December industrial output index expanded by 0.6 percent compared to the same period in 2014. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG. JULY JUNE (%) Industrial +5.2 +2.0* -1.9 +2.9 +4.1 -1.7 -4.7 output y/y Manufacturing +3.3 +1.1 -1.3 +2.6 +4.2 -5.7 -3.6 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)