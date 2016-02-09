ATHENS, Feb 9 Greek industrial output rose 5.2
percent in December compared to the same period in 2014, after
an upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in the previous month,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
Manufacturing production rose 3.3 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Mining output increased by
9.6 percent, while electricity production rose 11.3 percent.
The reading showed the 12-month-to-December industrial
output index expanded by 0.6 percent compared to the same period
in 2014.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG. JULY JUNE
(%)
Industrial +5.2 +2.0* -1.9 +2.9 +4.1 -1.7 -4.7
output y/y
Manufacturing +3.3 +1.1 -1.3 +2.6 +4.2 -5.7 -3.6
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)