BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers
should not be hurried to reach an agreement with Greece on
reforms Athens must deliver to get new cheap loans because of
elections in several European countries, Belgian Finance
Minister Johan Van Overtveldt said.
"Of course elections may always pose a problem when trying
to get good decisions but on the other end, we shouldn't take...
half-baked solutions because elections are coming up,"
Overtveldt told reporters on entering a meeting of ministers on
Greece.
"There certainly is a major time frame by the end of June
when Greece has to put up 7 billion euros for payments to the
ECB and the IMF and that's of course a very important point in
time," he said.
"If we can decide in a very well-reasoned and well-argued
way earlier, why not? But let’s take things as they come," he
said.
