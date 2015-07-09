ATHENS, July 9 Greece is planning a reform
package worth 12 billion euros over two years, more than
previously planned to offset a return to recession after months
of difficult negotiations with creditors, the Greek daily
Kathimerini reported.
The report said that instead of growing by 0.5 percent this
year, months of uncertainty and almost two weeks of capital
controls meant "there are estimates of a recession of about 3
percent."
"It is estimated that the measures of 8 billion euros that
Greece had presented for 2015 and 2016 will have to be increased
by 2 billion euros per year, raising the total to 12 billion
euros for the two years," Kathimerini reported.
Greece last year emerged from a deep recession that shrank
its gross domestic product by a quarter over a six-year period.
The left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
faces a Friday deadline to submit a reform-for-aid proposal that
its European partners, if satisfied, would endorse on Sunday. If
not Greece faces exiting the euro zone.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matt Robinson,
editing by Deepa Babington)