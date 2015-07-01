LONDON, July 1 Bookmakers Paddy Power have made
an early payout to gamblers betting that Greece will vote to
accept its creditors' bailout terms in a referendum on Sunday,
the firm announced on Twitter on Wednesday.
Since calling the referendum on Friday, Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras has written to international creditors saying
Greece could accept a bailout offer published on June 28 if
several conditions were changed, but Germany said the letter had
come too late and did not go far enough.
Analysts have speculated that Tsipras might call off the
referendum at a public address on Wednesday, but a Greek
government official told Reuters it would go ahead.
A poll by the ProRata institute published in the Efimerida
ton Syntakton newspaper showed 54 percent of those planning to
vote would oppose the bailout against 33 percent in favour.
