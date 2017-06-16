LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Euro zone finance ministers
discussed the issue of three officials from Spain, Italy and
Slovakia facing charges in Greece and agreed that Athens should
resolve the problem, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
said on Friday.
Spain has said Madrid would block the disbursement of funds
to Greece unless Athens granted immunity to the privatisation
agency officials charged over a sale and lease-back deal of
state-owned buildings in 2015.
Padoan said there would still be a disbursement of 8.5
billion euros, but progress on the case of the officials would
be assessed when the transfer of money took place.
He added that Greece had been told results were required,
but said he was optimistic about a quick solution.
