PARIS, June 3 Italian Economy and Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached between Greece and its creditors but warned that time was running out.

"We will have a deal on Greece, I am fairly confident," he told reporters on the margins of a conference at the OECD think tank in Paris.

Asked when he thought it could be clinched, he said: "Time is running out, so it has to come soon." (Reporting by Mark John and Ingrid Melander; editing by Andrew Callus)