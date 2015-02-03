ROME Feb 3 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said on Tuesday that Greece needs to achieve strong
economic growth through structural reforms in order to put its
public debt on a sustainable path.
"Attention to growth is paramount to guarantee the
sustainability of Greece's debt," Padoan said in a statement
after meeting with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.
Varoufakis is meeting his European counterparts this week to
present the proposals of Greece's new government which wants to
re-negotiate its public debt repayments and roll back austerity
policies.
Varoufakis told reporters his meeting with Padoan had been
"useful and constructive" and had addressed "all the main
parameters for financial stability in the euro zone."
He added that he would meet the European Central Bank on
Wednesday and travel to Berlin on Thursday.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing
by Steve Scherer)