BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home Corp announces pricing of public offering of class A common stock
ROME May 6 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday a swift deal needed to be reached between Greece and its international creditors but it was not clear if one would be finalised at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers next week.
"Everyone wants a positive solution," Padoan told reporters. "We'll see if it's on the 11th (of May) or a bit later," he said, referring to the Eurogroup meeting on Monday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Padoan met his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)
LONDON, May 2 Greece's short-dated government bond yields held steady on Tuesday morning after the debt-laden country agreed a deal on bailout reforms with its European creditors.