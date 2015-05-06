ROME May 6 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday a swift deal needed to be reached between Greece and its international creditors but it was not clear if one would be finalised at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers next week.

"Everyone wants a positive solution," Padoan told reporters. "We'll see if it's on the 11th (of May) or a bit later," he said, referring to the Eurogroup meeting on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Padoan met his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)