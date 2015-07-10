ROME, July 10 Significant progress is being made
towards an aid-for-reforms deal between Greece and its
creditors, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on
Friday.
On Thursday Greece presented its euro zone partners with a
set of proposals for fiscal and reform measures, sparking
professions of optimism over an accord among politicians and a
marked upturn in financial markets.
"In these hours we are making important steps forward
towards a solution for Greece," Padoan said in a tweet.
"We need an accord which is commonly agreed and aimed
towards lasting and sustainable growth. Italy continues to work
for this solution," he added.
