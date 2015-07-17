ROME, July 17 Italian Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said on Friday that negotiations with Greece on a
third bailout programme must be balanced and aimed at both
keeping spending in check and fostering growth.
"The programme must be balanced, containing measures that
put it on a path toward a sustainable budget while also helping
growth and creating jobs," Padoan said in a statement. "It will
be a delicate negotiation that must keep in mind the lessons
learned from past experiences."
The European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's bailout
fund, decided earlier on Friday formally to open negotiations
with Greece on a bailout programme that could total 86 billion
euros ($93.3 billion) over three years.
In light of the decision to open negotiations for a new
bailout, Padoan said euro zone countries expect "a season of
reforms that authorities in Athens should implement with
conviction in the interest of the Greek people."
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)