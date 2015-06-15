ATHENS, June 15 Greece will wait patiently for
its international creditors to become realistic in talks for a
cash-for-reforms deal, Alexis Tsipras said, according to a Greek
newspaper on Monday, a day after the latest round of talks broke
down in failure.
Tsipras also said the European Union, International Monetary
Fund and European Central Bank were insisting on further Greek
pension cuts for political reasons.
"One can only see a political purposefulness in the
insistence of creditors on new cuts in pensions after five years
of looting under the bailouts," Tsipras said in statements to
Greek newspaper Ton Syntakton.
"We will await patiently until the institutions accede to
realism."
Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors
failed on Sunday, with European lenders venting their
frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default
that threatens its future in the euro.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matthias
Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)