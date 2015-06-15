(Adds quote, details, background throughout)
By George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, June 15 The Greek government stuck to
demands on Monday that its creditors propose less harsh terms
for a cash-for-reforms deal after talks collapsed, bringing
Athens one step closer to a default that could tip it out of the
euro zone.
The latest in a series of negotiations broke down after the
European Commission again dismissed proposals from the Greek
side in Brussels over the weekend. Creditors said Athens had
failed to offer anything new to secure funding to repay 1.6
billion euros to the International Monetary Fund by the end of
June.
Following what it called a last attempt at a solution, the
Commission said euro zone finance ministers would address the
issue when they meet on Thursday. Fed up with years of
austerity, Athens has balked at demands to raise taxes and cut
pensions in order to narrow its fiscal deficit.
In his first public comments since the talks broke down,
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday said Greece would wait
for its creditors to become more realistic and accused them of
making unreasonable demands for political ends.
"One can only see a political purposefulness in the
insistence of creditors on new cuts in pensions after five years
of looting under the bailouts," Tsipras said in a statement to
Greek newspaper Ton Syntakton.
"We will await patiently until the institutions accede to
realism," he said. "We do not have the right to bury European
democracy at the place where it was born."
Tsipras will meet his negotiating team later on Monday, a
Greek local radio station reported.
A spokesman for Greece's ruling Syriza party said the
country would not back down from its previous negotiating
position while also stressing that the government would not
abandon the talks.
European leaders have piled pressure on Greece in recent
days to come up with a proposal acceptable to its creditors.
European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen continued in
that vein on Monday, telling an Austrian newspaper that the ball
remained in Greece's court to find a solution.
Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis retorted in an
interview with Germany's Bild newspaper that it was possible to
reach a deal quickly if Chancellor Angela Merkel took part in
the talks. He also ruled out the chance of a "Grexit" because it
was not a sensible solution.
