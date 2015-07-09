ATHENS, July 9 The Greek government will ask for parliament's approval on Friday to negotiate on the text of "prior actions" that could form the basis of a cash-for-reforms deal with the country's international creditors, a government source said.

As Greece races to stave off bankruptcy, its creditors want Athens to pass laws on reforms as "prior actions" to convince the international lenders of the government's intent.

There will be one vote on whether to authorize the government to use the text as a basis for talks, the source said. The prior actions would then have to be approved again by a final vote in parliament at a later point.

"This is a move to show that the government has the political will to proceed with implementing the promised reforms but without making any unilateral move before a Eurogroup meeting," the source said.

