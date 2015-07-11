ATHENS, July 11 The Greek parliament voted
overwhelmingly on Saturday in favour of authorizing the
left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to
negotiate with international creditors on the basis of a reform
programme unveiled this week.
A number of leftist members of the ruling Syriza party,
including the speaker of parliament, Zoe Constantopoulou and
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis called "present" - in
effect abstaining from the vote in a sign of their opposition to
the mix of tax hikes and spending cuts it included.
However despite the dissidents, there was never any danger
to the package, which was backed by pro-European opposition
parties.
A total of 251 voted 'Yes', 32 voted 'No' and 8 'Present',
while 9 deputies were absent.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; writing by
James Mackenzie; editing by Costas Pitas)