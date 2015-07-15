ATHENS, July 15 Greece's parliament speaker,
speaking as in her capacity as a ruling party lawmaker, asked
the 300-seat house on Wednesday not to approve a package of
austerity measures demanded by the country's creditors in
exchange for a third bailout.
"This parliament must not conclude the blackmail by the
lenders," Zoe Constantopoulou, a prominent member of the Syriza
party's left wing, told deputies ahead of a crucial vote later
on Wednesday.
"In full cognizance of how crucial the circumstances are ...
I think it the duty of parliament not to let this blackmail
materialise."
She said creditors must respect parliamentary procedures,
objecting to the ressing deadline for the vote.
