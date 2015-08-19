ATHENS Aug 19 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras called for the European Parliament to join the so-called
quartet of creditor institutions overseeing the country's
86-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout programme.
"I deem it politically imperative that the sole European
institution with direct popular mandate acts as the ultimate
guarantor of democratic accountability and compatibility of
economic policy in Europe," Tsipras wrote in a letter to
European Parliament President Martin Schulz.
Tsipras' office said Schulz reacted positively to his letter
in a telephone conversation between the two. Tsipras' request
will be put to the parliamentary groups of the European
Parliament after it reopens, the prime minister's office added.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens, writing by Greg
Roumeliotis, editing by Deepa Babington)