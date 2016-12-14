BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
ATHENS Dec 14 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will call a parliamentary vote for Thursday on a one-off benefit approved to pensioners, a government official said.
The move followed the ESM's decision earlier Wednesday to suspend implementation of short-term debt relief measures approved by the euro zone last week.
The ESM, the euro zone's lending arm, said lenders were not consulted before Tsipras announced on Dec. 8 his government would spend 617 million euros in one-off benefits for pensioners on low incomes. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
(Adds closing market prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 15 Latin American currencies and stocks closed higher on Monday as talks of extended production cuts lifted crude oil futures, triggering a rally across commodity markets. Oil jumped more than 2 percent to the highest in more than three weeks after officials from Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts need to last into 2018. Oil exporter Colombia's peso gained the most, with the currencies of fellow cr