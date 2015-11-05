ATHENS Nov 6Greece's parliament approved early
Friday a bill with reforms prescribed by the country's
international lenders, ahead of a euro zone finance ministers
meeting in three days which will decide if Athens qualifies for
fresh bailout funds.
Greece needs to legislate a series of reforms to pass the
first review of a new bailout worth up to 86 billion euros it
signed up to earlier this year. It must also revamp its banking
system by the end of the year to start talks on much-needed debt
relief which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has made a priority.
A majority of lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament approved
a bill which improves on previous legislation for the
calculation of pensions, forces Greece to comply with EU energy
efficiency rules, lifts obstacles for the sale of Greece's
largest port and scraps tax breaks for farmers.
Passing the bill was crucial, but there are still issues
holding up a review which can unlock 2 billion euros of aid, a
sub-tranche of an initial 26 billion instalment. Greece's
compliance assessment to date is set to be on the agenda of a
session of euro zone ministers, known as the Eurogroup, on
Monday.
Athens and its lenders are still at odds over an effective
mechanism for Greece's troubled banks - which will be receiving
bailout aid - to address non-performing loans affecting
businesses, but also thousands of mortgage holders.
A 23 percent VAT tax on private education is also a thorn in
talks with lenders. Athens signed up to the measure to plug a
300-400 million euro fiscal gap but later found it was highly
controversial in a country where parents supplement perceived
shortcomings in the state education system with extra tuition,
and is now trying to find other ways to raise the revenue.
Deputy Finance Minister Tryfon Alexiadis said the government
would announce its decision over the measures which will replace
the VAT on education "within the day, tomorrow (Friday) the
latest."
"The issue will be solved," he said.
(1 Euro=$1.09 U.S. dollar)
