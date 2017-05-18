South African lawmakers get proposal to change central bank's role
CAPE TOWN, June 20 South Africa's parliament said it had received a request from the Public Protector's office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be changed.
ATHENS May 18 Greek lawmakers approved pension cuts, tax hikes and reforms on Thursday sought by the country's foreign creditors to conclude a crucial bailout review and unlock more rescue funds.
The leftist-led government hopes that legislating the measures, four days before euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels, will convince its lenders that it qualifies for a 7.5 billion euro bailout tranche and for further debt relief.
Earlier, protesters rallied outside parliament holding banners reading "No to bailouts! No to austerity!". Sporadic clashes with small groups broke out and police used teargas to disperse them. Athens needs the aid to repay loans maturing in July. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)
CAPE TOWN, June 20 South Africa's parliament said it had received a request from the Public Protector's office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be changed.
June 20 The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI), the representative body of the Luxembourg investment fund community, re-elected Denise Voss as the chairman of its board for an additional two-year term.