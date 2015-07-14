ATHENS, July 14 The junior coalition partner of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledged on Tuesday to continue support for the government but indicated his party would only vote for bailout measures agreed before last weekend's summit in Brussels.

Panos Kammenos, head of the right-wing Independent Greeks said his party would remain in coalition with Tsipras but would only vote for measures agreed at a meeting of leaders from all the main Greek parties before the summit.

"We are committed to voting for what we decided in the council of the political leaders and only that, no other measures that are imposed," he told reporters.

The reforms-for-cash package, which is also opposed by leftists in Tsipras' own Syriza party, is due to come before parliament on Wednesday, where it is expected to pass with the support of pro-European opposition parties. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie)