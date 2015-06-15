ATHENS, June 15 The Greek government won't back
down from what it has previously said in negotiations with its
international creditors over a cash-for-reforms deal, the
parliamentary spokesman for the ruling party said on Monday.
"Neither are we leaving negotiations, nor are we backing
down from what we have said," Nikos Filis told Greek Antenna
television.
"The Greek government has submitted a cost-quantified
proposal that Greek society can afford," he said.
Filis also accused Greece's lenders of trying to hurt the
country's morale in talks for a cash-for-reforms deal. The
latest round of negotiations broke up in failure on Sunday, with
European lenders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled
closer towards a debt default.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)