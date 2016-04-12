BRUSSELS, April 12 Greece's international
lenders paused their review of Greek reforms on Tuesday and will
resume talks on what Athens needs to do to get more loans at the
International Monetary Fund's meetings this week in Washington,
the European Commission said.
Without an agreement between Greece, euro zone governments
and the IMF, Athens cannot get new loans it needs to repay
maturing debt in July.
A deal on what reforms it needs to undertake to secure the
loans is also a prerequisite for the start of negotiations on
debt relief for Greece.
"The ongoing review mission will be paused as of today to
allow the mission chiefs and the Greek authorities to
participate in the IMF spring meetings in Washington and there
the discussions will continue," a European Commission spokesman
said.
"They will then return to Athens after the end of the spring
meetings with the aim to finalise the discussions on the
outstanding issues as soon as possible," the spokesman said.
One of the reasons for the protracted talks is that the euro
zone and the IMF cannot agree between themselves on what primary
surplus Greece should have in 2018 for the country to be able to
stand on its own feet again and return to market financing.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)