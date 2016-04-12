BRUSSELS, April 12 Greece's international lenders paused their review of Greek reforms on Tuesday and will resume talks on what Athens needs to do to get more loans at the International Monetary Fund's meetings this week in Washington, the European Commission said.

Without an agreement between Greece, euro zone governments and the IMF, Athens cannot get new loans it needs to repay maturing debt in July.

A deal on what reforms it needs to undertake to secure the loans is also a prerequisite for the start of negotiations on debt relief for Greece.

"The ongoing review mission will be paused as of today to allow the mission chiefs and the Greek authorities to participate in the IMF spring meetings in Washington and there the discussions will continue," a European Commission spokesman said.

"They will then return to Athens after the end of the spring meetings with the aim to finalise the discussions on the outstanding issues as soon as possible," the spokesman said.

One of the reasons for the protracted talks is that the euro zone and the IMF cannot agree between themselves on what primary surplus Greece should have in 2018 for the country to be able to stand on its own feet again and return to market financing. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)