ATHENS, April 3 Greece will pay a 450 million
euro ($489 million) loan installment to the International
Monetary Fund due on April 9 on time, its deputy finance
minister said on Friday, despite a cash crunch.
"We strive to be able to pay our obligations on time,
Dimitris Mardas told Greece's Skai TV. "We are ready to pay on
April 9."
He said state revenue in March had topped targets without
providing figures and added that progress had been made in talks
with the country's international lenders.
(1 US dollar = 0.9194 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Renee Maltezou)