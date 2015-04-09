ATHENS, April 9 Greece confirmed it will pay a 450 million euro ($485 million) loan instalment to the International Monetary Fund on Thursday, a government official told Reuters.

"The payment has been scheduled and will go out later today," the official said.

Cash-strapped Athens is in talks with its euro zone partners and the IMF on a package of reforms it hopes will unlock remaining bailout aid. ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams)