BRUSSELS, June 30 There is "no way" euro zone
finance ministers will release funds for Greece to meet a
crucial payment to the International Monetary Fund due by
midnight (2200 GMT) to avoid a default, a euro zone official
said on Tuesday.
Asked by Reuters whether ministers, due to hold an emergency
conference call at 1700 GMT on Greece's request for an extension
to its international bailout might agree to release enough money
to make the IMF payment, the official responded: "No way."
Another person with knowledge of the matter also said there
was no question of an immediate release of funds.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing
by Philip Blenkinsop)