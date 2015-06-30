Protesters wave Greek and EU flags during a pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

LONDON/NEW YORK Three years after Greece agreed to the biggest debt wipe-out in history as a key component of putting economic growth on a sustainable path, creditors now fear another restructuring of private debt as Greece closes in on another default.

The risk is that debt-ridden Greece will not be able to come up with the 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to make a crucial loan payment to the International Monetary Fund that is coming due at midnight (2200 GMT/1800 EDT) on Tuesday.

But for hedge funds invested in Greece's private debt, such as New York-based Greylock Capital Management, the bet is the country will make good on its private obligations.

"We do own some of it and we trade around it. We still think private debt remains a solid investment in Greece," said Diego Ferro, co-chief investment officer at Greylock.

Unlike Argentina, Greece's primary headaches are with the its official sector creditors that include the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank. Private-investor exposure is limited, and any "haircut" or reduction on those bonds would not have much of an effect on the struggling country's balance sheet.

Greece is hours away from defaulting to the IMF and just days away from a snap referendum to vote on the bailout terms called by leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that some believe will serve as a measure of the Greek citizenry's desire to stay in the euro zone.

"I don't know what good it would be for Greece to stop servicing private debt because you would argue that if they are no longer part of the EU they will need to borrow somewhere, and that is the private sector," Ferro said.

The long-standing assumption has been that Greece will not impose more losses on private bondholders because these government bonds are only 43 billion euros out of a total 340 billion, while short-term Treasury bills total 15 billion euros.

A 4 million euro payment on a yen-denominated bond is due private investors on July 3 - a pittance compared with the 1.6 billion euros owed the IMF. That is followed by 2 billion euros in T-bills due on July 10, 83 million euros in yen bonds due on July 14 and 71 million euros in interest payments on a three-year bond due on July 17.

Missing those payments might cause more headaches in terms of legal action for Greece and a further loss of badly-needed investor confidence.

"In the event of a default, is Greece going to shaft international bond investors for a very manageable amount of private sector debt? Doesn't make sense," said Hari Hariharan, chairman and CEO of investment manager NWI Management in New York. The firm is involved in trading Greece, Hariharan said.

However, nobody knows if Greece has the money to make good on the payments.

"There's a point when you scrape the barrel so much you can default," said Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro research at Oxford Economics, one of the most active analysts of the Greek bond market.

Holders of the yen bonds include Japan Tax Research Institute and Kyokuto Securities. The former is a foundation set up by tax accountants for studies on tax. Greece is renowned for its poor tax collection.

Holders of bonds issued in 2012 and due in 2017 include Carmignac Gestion, Putnum Investment Management, Loomis Sayles, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, T. Rowe Price and Legg Mason, according to eMAXX data.

The large T-bill payments are usually rolled over as their holders, mostly local banks, have no incentive to let the government default - as long as they have the money. Local banks are now shut to prevent a run on deposits and are dependent on European Central Bank support.

A failure to pay interest on the 2017 bonds or to repay the T-bills might trigger payment of default insurance contracts. Lawyers say the yen bonds are unlikely to do the same as a special provision introduced soon after the 2012 restructuring says any obligation undertaken by Greece before Feb. 1, 2012 would not trigger CDS payments.

Data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation show there are 605 Greek CDS contracts, worth about $1.6 billion. But on a net basis - buyers of CDS can also be sellers - payments would total $585 million.

Greek bond prices trade between 37 and 55 cents in the euro, while default insurance contracts require investors to pay more than $5 million upfront to insure a $10 million exposure to Greek bonds via credit default swaps.

Analysts say bond prices could easily fall back to the 2012 lows of 11.5 cents in the euros in the event Greece exits the euro zone.

GREECE VS ARGENTINA

Many current bondholders snatched the bonds at a higher price. Some of them include bond giants BlackRock and Pimco, which manage trillions of dollars of assets across the world and for whom the overall weight of Greek bonds in their portfolios is virtually zero.

They would thus be more inclined to sell and take a loss, rather than take part in a restructuring process that involves negotiations with other holders and the government.

The possibility that other investors might dive in to buy the debt and sue to get more money is remote, however, unlike Argentina.

When Greece restructured its private sector debt in 2012, it included collective action clauses, rules that limit the opportunity for a minority of investors to hold out from any new renegotiation in a quest for better terms.

This reduces the likelihood of an Argentina-like scenario of protracted legal action. That nation is still in a legal battle with holdouts from a 2002 default, including Elliott Management's affiliate, NML Capital Ltd, and Aurelius Capital Management.

"I haven't seen any of our Elliot-type clients going after the bonds through us, at least," said Jakob Christensen, senior economist at distressed debt brokerage Exotix.

(Reporting By Marius Zaharia in London, Daniel Bases in New York, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Diane Craft)