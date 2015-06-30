ATHENS, June 30 Greece will re-open 1,000 bank
branches from Wednesday until the end of the week to cater for
pensioners who do not use cash cards for automated teller
machines, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Banks are expected to remain closed for other purposes until
July 6, as part of capital controls imposed this week to prevent
a collapse of the banking system after the European Central Bank
froze financial support needed to keep the banks afloat.
Although ATMs were reopened on Monday afternoon, many older
people who do not use debit or credit cards were unable to
collect their pensions.
Pensioners will each be able to withdraw up to 120 euros
this week.
The finance ministry reiterated assurances that bank
deposits would remain safe after Sunday's referendum on the
terms of a bailout agreement with foreign lenders which the
government has rejected.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Andrew Heavens)