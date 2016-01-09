ATHENS Jan 9 Greece's leftist government will
be able to push through a crucial pension reform in parliament,
part of measures the country has agreed to under its
international bailout, the deputy prime minister said in a
newspaper interview released on Saturday.
Greece has drafted a proposal to overhaul its ailing pension
system, which envisages merging all six pension funds into one
and a possible cut of future main pensions by up to 30 percent
. It plans to submit the proposal to parliament
by the end of the month and to hold a vote on it in early
February.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government has a
parliamentary majority of just three seats and the reform, which
opposition parties and many pensioners and workers oppose, will
test its resolve to implement actions agreed with international
creditors.
Asked whether Tsipras' ruling coalition has secured enough
support from lawmakers for the reform, Deputy Prime Minister
Yannis Dragasakis said in an interview with Avgi newspaper: "The
government has a strong and solid (parliamentary) majority."
"But passing the relevant law won't be enough," he said,
adding that the government should also secure backing from
workers and political parties to implement the changes.
Hundreds of Greek pensioners and workers marched in central
Athens on Friday to protest against the plan, which is part of a
package of reforms Athens needs to implement to conclude the
first review of its 86 billion-euro ($93.4 billion) bailout and
start debt relief talks.
As Greece seeks support at home and in Europe, Finance
Minister Euclides Tsakalotos met Italian Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan on Friday in Rome to discuss the timetable for
completion of the first review and debt reprofiling.
Greece's mountain of debt is expected to reach 187.8 percent
of annual gross domestic product this year.
Dragasakis said that the Greek debt issue was a European
problem which should be mutualised.
But if European leaders were reluctant to consider a radical
solution at this point, then Greece should seek "a temporary
solution, which will make sure that debt and its servicing
expenses will not hinder long-term borrowing, investment and
social policies, as it is the case now", he said.
