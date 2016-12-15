Greek lawmakers attend a parliamentary session before a vote on a one-off benefit approved to pensioners in Athens, Greece, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece's parliament on Thursday approved by majority a proposal by the leftist-led government to pay pensioners a one-off benefit which has placed it at odds with lenders who have extended a credit lifeline to the country.

Lenders announced on Wednesday they were suspending an agreement clinched earlier this month to offer Greece short-term debt relief after leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced unexpectedly he would grant low-income pensioners a Christmas bonus.

