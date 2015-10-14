ATHENS Oct 14 Piraeus Bank, Greece's second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday second-quarter pre-tax profit rose 2 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Providing a performance update before results due by the end of the month, the bank said recurring profit excluding tax and provisions came in at 275 million euros ($314.5 million) in the April-to-June period.

Piraeus Bank and the country's three other big lenders, National, Alpha and Eurobank are undergoing stress tests by the ECB to determine their capital shortfalls. Results of the health check are expected by the end of October.

(1 US dollar = 0.8744 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas)