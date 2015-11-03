(Adds Alpha Bank's plans to boost capital)
ATHENS Nov 3 Greece's Piraeus bank
announced plans on Tuesday to issue new shares to raise up to
4.9 billion euros ($5.37 billion) to plug a capital shortfall
found by ECB health checks.
Piraeus will also issue contingent convertible securities of
up to 2.04 billion euros, it said in a bourse filing, and called
an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Nov. 15 to approve the
plan.
A health check by the ECB last weekend showed the four main
Greek banks had a 4.4 billion euro capital shortfall under a
"baseline" scenario of normal economic conditions prevailing in
the country, and a 14.4 billion euro gap under an adverse
scenario.
Piraeus has a capital shortfall of 4.93 billion euros under
the adverse scenario of its stress test.
If Greek banks cover the baseline 4.4 billion gap from
private investors, the state bank bailout fund HFSF will supply
the remainder, up to the 14.4 billion defined in adverse
conditions, by buying a mix of new shares and contingent
convertible bonds (CoCos), which convert to equity if capital
buffers fall below a certain level.
HFSF's state aid will be pumped in based on the 75-25
percent ratio of CoCos and new shares.
Alpha Bank will also hold a shareholders meeting
on Nov. 14 to secure approval for a share offer and the issue of
CoCos.
The bank had the smallest capital shortfall among Greece's
four big banks under the ECB's baseline scenario at 263 million
euros.
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Adrian Croft)