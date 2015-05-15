ATHENS May 15 Greece is in advanced discussions
with China's Cosco to boost their cooperation in the
country's biggest port Piraeus , the Greek defence
minister said on Friday.
Cosco, which currently manages two container piers at
Piraeus Port, is also interested in acquiring a majority stake.
Athens has put the port up for sale.
"We are in very advanced talks to expand this cooperation
very soon in relation with the inclusion of a railway network as
well," Defence Minister Panos Kammenos told an economic
conference in Athens.
Kammenos is the leader of the junior partner in the
country's leftist-led government.
Greece unblocked the sale of a 51 percent stake in Piraeus
port and has invited Cosco and two other shortlisted investors
to submit binding bids by September.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Dominic Evans)