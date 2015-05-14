ATHENS May 14 Greece has asked three firms to
submit binding bids by September for a majority stake in the
country's biggest port, Piraeus, a senior
privatisation official told Reuters on Thursday, unblocking a
major asset sale.
Greece had shorlisted China's Cosco Group and
four other groups for a 67 percent stake in Piraeus Port
last year but the sale was halted after Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras's leftist government came to power this year.
Pressing ahead on the sale is expected to be one of the
major concessions offered by Tsipras to EU and IMF lenders
during ongoing talks to secure aid.
Athens late on Wednesday wrote to investors with an amended
invitation to bid for 51 percent rather than the previous 67
percent stake, the official said.
Only three of the five initial bidders - Cosco, Dutch
container terminal operator APM Terminals, and
Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services
- are still interested in the port, the official said.
"It will be for 51 percent with an option to reach 67
percent in five years if they invest 300 million euros," he
said. "We want to name the winner at the end of September or
early October."
The new leftist-led government is trying to renegotiate a
240-billion-euro bailout and has said it will review asset
sales, but wants the state to remain involved in any
privatisations.
