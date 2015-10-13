* Greeks shift to cards to bypass cash withdrawal limits
* One million new cards in July-Aug, five times previous
rate
* Greece to make electronic payments mandatory to cut tax
evasion
* Merchants like the plan, seek lower bank commission
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Oct 13 A Greek TV commercial shows two
fishmongers in a market touting their wares. "I've got sea
bream," one shouts. "Me too," says the other. "I've got saddled
sea bream," the first cries. "So have I," his rival retorts. "I
take cards," the first says, silencing his competitor, who pulls
a long face.
Other commercials feature vets and pharmacists, all part of
a campaign by banks to boost electronic payments in a country
long dominated by cash. The drive is a boon for Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras' government as it seeks to boost revenue and
crack down on tax evasion.
Greece lags far behind other EU countries in non-cash
transactions. But Greeks have suddenly fallen in love with
payment by plastic after capital controls were imposed in late
June and banks were shut for three weeks.
About one million cash cards were issued in July and August
in a population of 11 million, compared to about 100,000 a month
before the capital controls, said Athanasios Geramanis, the
country manager for Mastercard, one of the four payment
services available in the country.
"Consumers felt the urgent need to bypass the 60 euro
($68.15) withdrawal limit," Geramanis said, referring to the
daily cash ceiling Greece imposed in late June. The limit has
since been eased to 420 euros a week.
"Greeks used to think that by getting a cash card, they were
taking out a bank loan," he said. "All of a sudden, they
discovered that cash cards can help them in their transactions."
Card payments accounted for barely 6 percent of total annual
retail sales before the capital restrictions were imposed,
compared to 60 percent in Denmark.
Geramanis estimated that the proportion of card transactions
had jumped to 25-30 percent since the summer, although it would
smooth out in the coming months.
This could help the government, which is plagued by
widespread tax evasion and has promised international lenders it
would facilitate electronic payments to improve revenue
collection under a third 86-billion-euro bailout deal agreed in
August.
Businesses are required to issue a receipt for card payments
that must be included in their revenue statements, meaning that
tax authorities are able to see each transaction and also cross
check it with bank records.
Deputy Finance Minister Tryfon Alexiadis announced
incentives last week to promote non-cash payments in an effort
to divert money from a huge grey economy which he said deprives
state coffers of 15-20 billion euros in annual tax revenues.
"There will be incentives for citizens, first of all - tax
incentives, a prize lottery, refunds from banks and businesses,"
Alexiadis told lawmakers.
There would be tax incentives for businesses too to help
change the country's payment culture, he promised.
According to a study by management consultants A.T. Kearney,
the shadow economy in Greece was equivalent to 24 percent of
annual output in 2013. The European Commission estimated it at
around one-quarter of gross domestic product in 2012.
"ONE-WAY STREET"
Retailers, who already have some 150,000 card readers at
their outlets, welcomed the measure, hoping it will boost sales
because it overcomes the weekly withdrawal cash limit, and said
they would need another 400,000 terminals to cover the retail
sector's needs as card usage rises.
Some shopkeepers were previously reluctant to switch to
plastic, partly due to the extra cost. Merchants pay about 150
euros for a card reader plus a commission to the bank on each
transaction which can range from 1.2 percent to as much as 3.0
percent depending on the card issuer and the trader's credit
rating and annual sales.
"It's a one-way street for us because of the capital
controls," said the head of Greece's merchants association,
Vassilis Korkidis. "As part of our "Cards everywhere" campaign,
we are having talks with the banks to get the lowest commission
possible."
He said they wanted commission limited to between 0.8 and
1.1 percent.
Data from the association showed that about 45 percent of
retail sales were done via plastic in July compared to 15
percent a year earlier.
Alexiadis plans to make the use of cash and credit cards
mandatory for all professions such as doctors, dentists, lawyers
but also electricians and plumbers, as of next year and promised
a reduction in the commission charged by banks.
Doctors - long considered one of the groups most prone to
tax dodging - initially opposed using plastic for their payment,
arguing that it would make them a target for tax authorities and
violate their patients' confidentiality.
But they backed down after Alexiadis gave assurances they
would not be singled out.
"We met Alexiadis who explained to us that this won't apply
only to doctors but, gradually, to every professional group and
that personal data will be protected," said the head of Athens
doctors association, George Patoulis.
"After all these clarifications, we have no reason to oppose
the use of plastic money."
Analysts said plastic should help in the battle against tax
evasion but it may take time.
"The shift towards an increased usage of plastic money may
initially create difficulties to some groups, for example
pensioners," said EFG Eurobank chief economist Platon
Monokroussos.
"But in the long term, it could assist in fighting tax
evasion, especially sales tax evasion."
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Editing by Paul Taylor and Anna Willard)