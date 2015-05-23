ATHENS May 23 Greece's Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Saturday his leftist-led government was on the
final stretch of negotiations with its international lenders on
a cash-for-reforms deal that would not involve further pension
cuts and harsh austerity.
"We are on the final stretch of a painful period shaped by
the government's negotiations with the institutions," Tsipras,
back from an EU leaders summit in Riga, told his party's central
committee.
He said the majority of Greeks supported the government in
its talks with the International Monetary Fund and its euro zone
partners, asking for a solution and not just an agreement.
Saying he would not yield to irrational demands, including
on VAT tax rates and further labour market liberalisation, he
called on lenders to show willingness for compromise.
"We have made concessions but we also have red lines," he
said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)