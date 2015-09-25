ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece's re-elected Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his ministers on Friday to work hard to implement the left-wing government's policies and not spend their time on television talk shows.

"One who speaks with his work and not words speaks better," Tsipras told his 44 ministers, outlining priorities during his first cabinet meeting.

"I call on you to stop your constant television appearances and your continuous public statements. I chose you as ministers to govern and to solve peoples' problems, not to staff TV morning shows." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)