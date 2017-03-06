GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
ATHENS, March 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday the economy of the country was turning a page, and poised to show 'exceptionally high' rates of growth this year.
Tsipras, whose government is still negotiating reforms with lenders under terms of a multi-billion euro bailout agreement, said a national growth strategy was needed for the country.
"It is clear that no matter how they may want to stall negotiations at a technical level, there is no turning back. Greece has already turned a page," Tsipras told a cabinet meeting, in an indirect reference to lenders. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou)
