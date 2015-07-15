(Adds presidency official)
THENS, July 15 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras called the country's president ahead of Wednesday's
parliamentary vote on austerity measures demanded by creditors
in return for financial aid, Mega TV said, without providing
details of their conversation.
An official from President Prokopis Pavlopoulos's office
said he could not confirm whether the call took place.
Tsipras told parliamentarians in his leftwing Syriza party
earlier on Wednesday that it would be difficult for him to
remain in office if he did not have their support in the vote, a
government official said.
A group of 30 to 40 dissenters in Tsipras's party are
expected to vote against the legislation.
